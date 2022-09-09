Police: Suspect dead, Kentucky officer wounded in shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky say a suspect has died and an officer was injured following a shooting early Friday morning.

Lexington Police say two officers responded to the Extended Stay America on Tates Creek Road at around 10:43 p.m. Thursday for a trespassing and assault call.

As officers attempted to make contact with the male suspect, police said the suspect fired a gun at the officers, who then returned gunfire.

A Lexington police officer was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was later released from the hospital.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

UPDATE: According to Lexington Police, the officer shot at the Extended Stay on Tates Creek is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The shooting suspect was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. He has died according to police. @LEX18News — Evan Leake (@evanpleake) September 9, 2022

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said body cameras were on at the time of the shooting.

Weathers said the officers involved would be placed on administrative assignment pending an investigation per department policy.

The police chief say it's unclear if gunfire from officers caused the injuries that led to the suspect's death.

"These things are difficult for everybody but we have to stand firm by the process and investigate it and follow policies and procedures so that everything comes out above board and everything is done professionally and everything is done according to the law," Chief Weathers — Kristen Edwards (@kedwards_tv) September 9, 2022

"It is disturbing," said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. "I went with the chief to see the officer very early this morning because I care about every one of our officers and I care about all the people who live here. We work every day with our partners, our police officers, ONE Lexington, and a number of partners to continue to keep Lexington safe."

"The community has to be part of the solution. When people know things about crime or about who has illegal guns or whatever it is, they need to call Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers is anonymous and our police need clues and information that they can follow up on," @MayorGorton — Kristen Edwards (@kedwards_tv) September 9, 2022

The suspect has not been identified, but it will be released by the Fayette County Coroner's Office at a later time.

"What's going on right now is a nationwide phenomenon," said Mayor Gorton. "I think our society is having a shift in how people settle their differences and they're using guns more now to settle differences that when I grew up, you know, you learned how to talk to each other."

Kentucky State Police is investigating and additional updates will be released later Friday.

