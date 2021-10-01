Police: One suspect in custody after reported active shooting at school in Houston

Authorities in Houston say they have arrested one suspect after investigating the reports of an active shooting at a school in southwest Houston.

In a tweet, police said they were searching the school for any other possible suspects.

Police said in a tweet that they received a call at 11:45 a.m. Friday of a reported shooting at 4400 Anderson Road at Hiram Clarke.

Officials said the scene is still active, and no other information is available at this time.

This story is still developing, so continue checking back as we continue to update.