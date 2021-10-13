Watch
Police: Maryland man charged with kidnapping, assaulting woman for 4 hours

Police lights
Posted at 2:54 PM, Oct 13, 2021
Authorities in Delaware say Maryland man is accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman for four hours.

The Newark Police Department said Brandon Freyre, 20, was arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting, strangling, and restraining an acquaintance.

Police said in a news release that the victim contacted them on Oct. 8 about the incident that occurred earlier that morning.

She told police that Freyre attacked her at her apartment during a verbal argument.

According to police, Freyre struck the victim with a blunt object, sprayed spray paint into her eyes, and threatened to kill her if she contacted police.

The victim said Freyre choked her until she was unconscious and then held her captive for four hours.

Police said she was able to escape from him after he threw her down a flight of stairs, police said.

Authorities said the woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Freyre was arrested and is currently being held on a $38,000 bond.

