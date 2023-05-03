1 dead, 3 wounded in Atlanta shooting; police searching for suspect

Police are searching for a person who opened fired inside an office building in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.

Police said one person was killed and three others were wounded. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The incident was initially being investigated as an active shooter, but police said no shots have been fired since the initial shooting.

Police released photos of the person they believe is responsible for the shooting.

BOLO - Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Anyone with information about the person's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

A large portion of Midtown remains blocked off as the search for the suspect continues.

People in the area are advised to shelter in place. Others are asked to avoid the area completely.

