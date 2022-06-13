Police: Armed man shot at arena where children's summer camp was being held

Texas authorities say an armed man was killed at an arena where children were attending a summer camp.

The shooting occurred at the Duncanville Fieldhouse in Dallas County.

A spokesperson for the Duncanville Police Department said there were approximately 150 children at the Fieldhouse when the armed man approached the facility.

Public information officer Michelle Arias said officers arrived within two minutes of getting reports of the man in the area.

Arias said officers searched the building and shot the suspect upon locating him. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arias said no children were injured.