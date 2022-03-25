Watch
Police: 2 killed in fiery helicopter crash near Dallas

ROWLETT, Texas (AP) — Police say two people aboard a helicopter were killed when the aircraft crashed and burned near Dallas.

The helicopter crashed about midday Friday into a vacant lot in a commercial strip on Texas 66 in Rowlett.

Police Detective Cruz Hernandez says witnesses reported seeing the helicopter lose its tail rotor and spin uncontrollably before crashing and burning. No one else was reported injured.

According to WFAA in Dallas, the helicopter belongs to Sky Helicopters, a North Texas-based helicopter company.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

