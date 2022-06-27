Person fatally attacked by alligator in Myrtle Beach

One person died last Friday after being attacked by an alligator near a Myrtle Beach, S.C. pond, WMBF-TV reported.

According to the report, the body was recovered from the pond. The alligator was eventually euthanized.

Officials are investigating what caused the alligator to attack the human.

Fatal alligator attacks in the United States are generally rare. Research conducted by Utah State found that fatal alligator attacks happen less than once a year in the United States.

The United States averages less than eight fatal wildlife attacks a year.

The South Carolina Lowcountry is home to nearly 100,000 alligators, officials say.