Pennsylvania, North Carolina test Trump clout in 2022 elections

Kyle Green/AP
Idaho Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little check in with poll workers before casting their ballots in Idaho's Primary Election in Emmett, Idaho, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
Posted at 5:57 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 19:57:19-04

Polls are closing in North Carolina as former President Donald Trump faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of Republicans. Voters in North Carolina and Pennsylvania are deciding whether to rally around his hand-picked choices for critical U.S. Senate seats.

Trump's preferred candidate in North Carolina's GOP Senate primary, congressman Ted Budd, is expected to best a packed field. In Pennsylvania's GOP race for governor, Doug Mastriano was leading before Trump backed him. Trump's pick in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary, TV's Dr. Mehmet Oz, could struggle.

Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho also vote on Tuesday.

The moves have allowed commentator Kathy Barnette to emerge in the final days of the primary as a conservative alternative to both Oz and McCormick. If she wins the primary and general election, Barnette would be the first Black Republican woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

