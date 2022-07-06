Parade mass shooting suspect appears in court

Robert E. Crimo III, the suspect accused of killing seven and wounding dozens at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois, is facing a judge Wednesday.

Crimo was charged with seven counts of murder on Tuesday.

"We do believe Crimo pre-planned this attack for several weeks," said Deputy Chief Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office. "He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade. He accessed the roof of a business via a fire escape ladder and began opening fire on the innocent Independence Day celebration-goers."