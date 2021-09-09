Oscar De La Hoya released from hospital following batting with COVID-19

Oscar De Lay Hoya was released from the hospital following a battle with COVID-19.

The boxer said he was hospitalized for three days.

"COVID hit me really hard," De La Hoya said on Twitter.

De La Hoya was forced to cancel his fight with MMA fighter Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11 due to the virus, which he said he caught despite being vaccinated.

"I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring," De La Hoya said.

The Hall of Fame boxer has not fought since 2008.