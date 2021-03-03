Menu

Oregon moves to ban display of nooses, a racist symbol

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, is a bronze statue called "Raise Up" that is part of the display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a new memorial to honor thousands of people killed in racist lynchings in Montgomery, Ala. Some states have already criminalized the display of nooses, including Louisiana, Virginia, California, New York and Connecticut. Oregon's bill, if passed by the Democrat-controlled Legislature and signed by the Democratic governor, will make intimidation by display of a noose a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a $6,250 fine. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Posted at 4:44 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 18:44:47-05

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Greg Evans, a Black man who joined a parade of witnesses urging Oregon lawmakers to ban the display of nooses, says the issue is personal for him: A family member had been lynched over a century ago in South Carolina.

Louisiana, Virginia, California, New York, Maryland, and Connecticut previously criminalized the display of nooses.

The bill under consideration in Oregon would make intimidation by the display of a noose a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a $6,250.

According to The Associated Press, displaying a noose in Virginia is now a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and city commissioners urged the legislative committee to support the bill.

Records show hate crimes and bias incidents increased 366% in 2020 in Oregon.

