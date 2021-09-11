Watch
Olaf weakens after hitting Mexico's Los Cabos as Cat 2 storm

AP
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Olaf on the Pacific coast of Mexico approaching the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of the Baja California Peninsula, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 14:30 OZ (10:30am a.m. ET). (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)
Posted at 8:28 AM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 10:28:58-04

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Olaf has slipped back to tropical storm force after slamming into the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula with 100 mph winds and then drenching the region with torrential rains.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says winds had dropped to 40 mph by Friday afternoon.

At least 700 local residents spent the night in shelters while an estimated 20,000 foreign tourists hunkered down in their hotels.

Officials say they have no reports of lives lost.

