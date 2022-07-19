Watch Now
Officials: Fire at Hoover Dam extinguished before crews arrived at scene

LENNOX MCLENDON/AP
FILE - File photo of Hoover Dam near Boulder City, Nev., Thursday, June 11, 1998. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 19, 2022
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Officials in Nevada say a fire reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday has been extinguished.

Boulder City officials said on the city's Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before fire crews arrived.

Reports of a possible explosion began circulating on social media after a video showed black smoke coming from the dam's base, Scripps' sister station KTNV reported.

City officials posted around 12:30 p.m. that the Boulder Fire Department was en route to the dam for an "emergency call."

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

