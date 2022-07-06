Watch Now
Oakland Police: four fans hurt when hit by bullet fragments

Blue Jays Athletics Baseball
Jeff Chiu/AP
Fireworks erupt over RingCentral Coliseum after a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Toronto Blue Jays in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 7:38 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 21:38:37-04

Four baseball fans were injured by bullet fragments from outside the Coliseum while attending a post-game July 4 fireworks show, according to Oakland Police and the Athletics.

None of the injuries were life-threatening. Police initially were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark and officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments authorities say appeared to be from celebratory gunfire in Oakland.

“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating firearm-related injuries that occurred on July 4, 2022, after 9:30 p.m., in the 7000 block of Coliseum Way,” police and the A’s said in a joint statement.

Police initially were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark and officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments “from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland,” the statement said. An additional victim walked into a hospital, the Associated Press reported.

