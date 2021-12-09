NY attorney general drops out of race for governor

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that she is no longer running for governor.

Instead, she will seek re-election as New York's top prosecutor.

"There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job," James said.

James, a Democrat, is known for leading an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Her report, which detailed the allegations from 11 women, led to Cuomo's resignation in August.

James, 63, was born in Brooklyn and has served as Attorney General since 2019. She is the first Black woman to serve in the role.

She would have challenged current New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced Cuomo following his resignation, in a primary election.

Republicans who have announced their gubernatorial candidacies include Rep. Lee Zeldin (N.Y.-1) and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.