Novak Djokovic out of US Open due to vaccination status

Novak Djokovic will not participate in next week's U.S. Open.

Djokovic is not allowed to enter the U.S. because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The U.S. government requires foreign travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country.

Djokovic would have likely been the favorite to win the tournament. He secured his 21st grand slam title last month at Wimbledon.

It's unclear when Djokovic will play again. The U.S. Open is the final grand slam tournament of the year.

"I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again," he said.

Djokovic could be prohibited from playing in the first grand slam tournament of 2023. The Serbian is banned from Australia for three years. He was deported from the country earlier this year for not being vaccinated.

The former world No. 1 tennis player says his decision to remain unvaccinated is a personal choice.

Djokovic is considered one of the best tennis players in history. He is chasing Rafael Nadal's record of 22 grand slam championships. Nadal could stretch his lead as he is scheduled to participate in the U.S. Open.