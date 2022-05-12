Watch
North Korea confirms 1st COVID outbreak, Kim orders lockdown

Cha Song Ho/AP
FILE - A schoolgirl wearing face mask, disinfects her hands before entering the Kumsong Secondary School No. 2 in the morning in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Nov. 3, 2021. North Korea announced its first coronavirus infection more than two years into the pandemic Thursday, May 12, 2022 as leader Kim Jong Un called for raising COVID-19 preventive measures to maximum levels. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho, File)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has imposed a nationwide lockdown to control its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak of the pandemic.

It had held for more than two years to a widely doubted claim of a perfect record keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world.

The outbreak forced leader Kim Jong Un to wear a mask in public likely for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The size of the outbreak isn't immediately known but it could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated.

Some experts say the North, by its rare admission of an outbreak, may be seeking outside aid such as vaccines and COVID-19 treatment pills.

North Korea has reportedly declined shipments of vaccines from the international COVAX program.

