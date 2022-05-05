Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

NOAA offers $20K reward for tips on beachgoers who harassed dolphin

Tropical Weather Texas
David J. Phillip/AP
A man walks his dog along the beach Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tropical Weather Texas
Posted at 10:59 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 12:59:15-04

QUINTANA, Texas — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is now offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for the death of a dolphin.

The dolphin died on a Texas beach in April after it became stranded, and people harassed it.

Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network posted on Facebook that the dolphin was alive when it became stranded on Quintana Beach, south of Houston.

The group said beachgoers pushed the dolphin back to sea and tried to swim with and ride the animal.

The dolphin died before rescuers arrived at the beach.

Necropsy, or non-human autopsy, results show the dolphin died from drowning, NOAA said.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is asking anyone with information about the incident to call its hotline at (800) 853-1964.

Tips may be left anonymously. But in order to be eligible for the reward, you must leave your name and contact information.

NOAA says it is illegal to feed or harass wild marine animals, including dolphins.

People found guilty of harassing, harming, killing or even feeding wild dolphins could face up to $100,000 in fines and up to 1 year in jail.

Should beachgoers find a stranded marine animal, they should allow it to return to the water on its own and not crowd around it, NOAA says.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation