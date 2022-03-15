No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against the Chicago police officers who chased and fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez during foot pursuits within days of each other last year.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the officers in the deaths, which were captured on video that showed both suspects appeared to have guns prior to the shootings.

Foxx was critical of the officers in the shooting death of Alvarez, saying they created the situation that put them in danger.

Last April, police released the body cam of the shooting of Toledo.

The video shows Toledo with his hands in the air before a single shot is fired, hitting Toledo in the chest.

Police say the teen had a handgun on him, and the bodycam footage shows the officer shining a light on a handgun on the ground near Toledo after he shot him.

Alvarez's death came two days after Toledo's.

Alvarez was shot during a foot pursuit by police in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood.

The deaths of Toledo and Alvarez led to calls for the police department to adopt clear guidelines for officers on foot pursuits. A policy has yet to be finalized, the Associated Press reported.