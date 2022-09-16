Nicotine gummies removed after FDA warning

Krave Nic said its products are being discontinued after receiving a letter from the Food and Drug Administration over the marketing of its products.

The FDA sent the company a letter last month saying that it had not received proper FDA authorization. The FDA says any new non-tobacco nicotine product that has not received premarket authorization from the agency cannot be legally marketed.

The rules were put in place to reduce the usage of nicotine products by youth and young adults.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said efforts to curtain tobacco and nicotine use among teenagers have decreased usage. The CDC said that there were 1.73 million fewer youth tobacco users in 2020 compared to 2019. It’s unclear, however, what role the pandemic played in lower rates.

The company said its goal was to “empower adult smokers with the tools to use nicotine on their own terms.”