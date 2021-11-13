Nevada Democrat attempts to become first trans woman to win statewide office

Kimi Cole announced she is running for lieutenant governor in Nevada.

If elected, she would become the first transgender person to win statewide office in the United States.

While Cole understands that would be a historic achievement, she said she doesn't want her identity to be a focal point of her campaign.

“I don’t want to make a big issue about my background as such,” Cole said in an interview with The Associated Press, noting the barrier-breaking potential of her candidacy. “We have really pressing issues in this country. To be able to assess them, address them and take care of them is going to take a lot of conscientious effort.”

Nevada does not currently have a lieutenant governor. Democrat Kate Marshall resigned after accepting a position in the Biden administration.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has not appointed a successor.

Three Republicans, Dan Schwartz, Mack Miller and Stavros Anthony are also running for lieutenant governor.

Henderson Mayor Debra March is the other Democrat in the race.