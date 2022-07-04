Watch Now
Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, foreground and Minister of justice Mattias Tesfaye lay flowers at the entrance of the Field's shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, July 4, 2022. Danish police believe a shopping mall shooting that left three people dead and four others seriously wounded was not terror-related. They said Monday that the gunman acted alone and appears to have selected his victims at random. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 11:59:21-04

The 22-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting at a mall in Denmark has been remanded to a psychiatric facility for 24 days.

Police believe the shooter acted alone and selected his victims at random.

They all but ruled out that Sunday's attack was related to terrorism.

Authorities on Monday filed preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder against the suspect.

Defense lawyer Luise Høj said she agreed to have her client undergo a mental exam, but did not comment on the charges.

Thomassen says the three victims included a man in his 40s and "two young people."

