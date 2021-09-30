Mother claims she killed her kids so they could go to heaven, police say

PHOENIX — PHOENIX (KNXV) - An Arizona mother is facing a first-degree murder charge after shooting her two children, a boy and a girl, at a home in Phoenix.

Police say during the course of their investigation, they learned the children's mother, Esther Callejas, called her husband and another family member to tell them that she just killed the kids.

Authorities say Callejas was detained at the home by officers and treated for an apparent gunshot to her hand.

During an interview with police Tuesday, officials say she admitted to shooting both of her children because she wanted them to go to heaven. She reportedly told detectives she planned on killing herself after, but she was unable to reload the gun.

Police said the children's father is cooperating with authorities, who are still investigating the entire case.

Late Tuesday, Phoenix police confirmed that officers were previously called to the home on Sept. 14 to conduct a welfare check after the father expressed concern about the well-being of his wife and children.

However, they were not at home. Police went to a family member's home, but they were not there either. Police eventually reached the mom by phone, who said she and the kids were OK.

