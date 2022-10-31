More than 21 million Americans have voted early as of Monday

As of Monday morning, more than 21 million Americans have voted early in the 2022 elections, according to the University of Florida’s United States Elections Project.

The last midterm election in 2018 saw some of the highest turnout in history. Experts expect a high turnout again this time around.

Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs, as well as 35 U.S. Senate seats. There are also 36 governor races.

Control of the Senate will largely depend on races in four states: Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada.

Of the mail-in ballots requested, just over 23 percent have been returned so far, according to the United States Elections Project. California, Texas, and Florida have all seen at least 2 million early votes and counting.

Depending on the state, early voting periods range from four days to 45 days before Election Day, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Election Day is November 8.