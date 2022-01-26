Watch
Moderna begins testing omicron-specific vaccine

Bill Sikes/AP
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18, 2020. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the pharmaceutical company announced it has begun testing an omicron-specific version of its COVID-19 vaccine in healthy adults, the same week that competitor Pfizer began similar research with its reformulated shots. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 17:58:38-05

Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines could be available in the near future.

Moderna announced Wednesday that it has given a person an mRNA omicron-specific booster vaccine in a Phase 2 study.

"Moderna expects to enroll approximately 300 participants into each cohort of this study, which will be conducted at up to 24 sites in the U.S.," the company said in a statement.

The company says it will share data from its studies with public health authorities so they can make sure the best strategies are used when it comes to getting a booster shot.

The Associated Press reports that Pfizer has begun similar research with its reformulated shots.

The Centers for Disease Control says the omicron variant accounts for nearly all COVID-19 infections in the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC's This Week that he expects most states to have reached their peak with omicron by mid-February.

