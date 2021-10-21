Missing 3-year-old boy in Wisconsin found dead, police say

MILWAUKEE — 3-year-old Major Harris, who has been the subject of an active AMBER Alert for much of the past week, was found dead Thursday afternoon, Milwaukee police said at a news conference.

The boy had been last seen on Oct. 9.

AP This undated photo distributed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice shows, Major P. Harris. Milwaukee police are searching for Harris, a 3-year-old boy after his mother was killed and the man who was a person of interest in her slaying was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Wisconsin Department of Justice via AP)

News of Harris' body being found comes after authorities discovered the body of Harris' mother, 24-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, in a Milwaukee home.

Police said they also found the body of the alleged suspect, Jaheem Clark.

Police say he committed suicide shortly after officers entered the house he was in.

On Wednesday, police confirmed to TMJ4 News that they made several arrests in connection to the homicide of Muenzenberger. No suspects have been revealed in the disappearance and death of Harris at this time.

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jefferey Norman had few details to release during what he described as a "fluid" investigation. Harris's body was found at 35th and Rohr on the city's northwest side, police said.

"We have to be strategic in our resources being utilized," Chief Norman said. "But we also understand the urgency and the seriousness. This is not something we take lightly, as you can see the resources utilized here. And we continue to be there for our community when we have situations like this. Hopefully, we will never have to see this again."

Muenzenberger, 24, was found dead in a home last Thursday.

She died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

MPD's investigation later identified Jaheem Clark as a person of interest.

Milwaukee Police approached a house on Sunday that was believed to be where Clark was at.

Shortly after arriving there, officers heard at least two gunshots from inside the house.

Officers entered the house and located Clark's body.

He had died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

No officers fired their weapons while on the scene, according to MPD.

Police said on Tuesday that Clark is now considered a suspect in Muenzenberger's death.

On Monday, police found the vehicle identified in the AMBER Alert near a laundromat, not far from Havenwoods State Forest.

Based on interviews and evidence, police continued that they believe Harris and Muenzenberger arrived in Milwaukee around Oct. 9.

The investigation took longer than expected because Muenzenberger is not from Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police and local, state, and federal agencies conducted searches for Harris throughout the state and the City of Milwaukee.

