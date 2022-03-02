Miami Beach looks to 90s, early 2000s artists like Alanis Morissette to tame spring break crowds

Miami Beach is looking to bring in an older crowd for this year's spring break concert and event series, and the city has tapped headlining acts that shot to success in the 90s and early 2000s like Alanis Morissette, Juanes and Wilson Phillips.

The city's "Miami Beach Live!" concert and event series is a $3.2 million dollar project that will be centered around Lummus Park on the beach from March 4 to March 27, the Miami Herald reported.

Daytime events will include athletics and wellness activities along with movie nights and other musical performances as the city looks to clean up its image, especially after scenes from last year where the city saw over 1,000 arrests make and around 100 gun seizures amid a party-all-night spring break, the Associated Press reported. The city had to order an 8 p.m. curfew that officials had planned to extend until spring break season was over.

This year, the city's tourism director Lissette Garcia Arrogante said that the goal is to try and broaden the tourist demographic to bring in older tourists and families and not just college-age party crowds.

“We hope that the programming helps us move the needle a little bit in terms of changing the narrative and making it more inclusive,” Arrogante said.