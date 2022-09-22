Watch Now
Mexico rocked by second major earthquake this week

Eduardo Verdugo/AP
People gather outside after an earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The earthquake struck early Thursday, three days after a deadly earthquake shook western and central Mexico. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Posted at 6:02 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 08:02:45-04

Two days after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook the same region early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Thursday’s earthquake was centered near Michoacan. Unlike Monday’s earthquake, no tsunamis were reported following Thursday’s quake.

Despite being hundreds of miles from the epicenter, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum reported two fatalities associated with Thursday’s earthquake.

She reported one of the fatalities was from a woman who fell in a staircase during the earthquake. A second fatality was reportedly from a police officer who experienced a fatal heart attack during the shaking.

In addition to the two major earthquakes this week, dozens of moderate aftershocks have been felt in the region.

