Meghan's new Spotify podcast tops Joe Rogan

Toby Melville/AP
FILE - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London June 3, 2022 to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 13:47:36-04

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, dethroned Joe Rogan as the top podcaster on Spotify.

Meghan released her highly-anticipated podcast this week. In the first episode of "Archetypes," Meghan interviews tennis star Serena Williams.

The pair discusses the challenges of motherhood, especially the stigmas faced by ambitious women.

“The Joe Rogan Experience” has been consistently the No. 1 podcast on Spotify.

It remains to be seen whether Meghan will permanently overtake Rogan as the No. 1 podcast.

Next week’s episode of Archetypes will feature Mariah Carey.

Meghan said the goal of her podcast is to "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back."

