McDonald's worker shot in dispute over food, police say

Nati Harnik/AP
Posted at 8:57 AM, Aug 02, 2022
A McDonald's employee is reportedly in critical condition following a violent altercation with a customer.

According to WABC, the 23-year-old worker was involved in a dispute with a female customer about her food Monday night. The dispute reportedly spilled outside.

That's where the woman's son got involved, police said.

He's accused of shooting the worker in the neck. Emergency crews arrived and took the shooter to an area hospital.

The alleged shooter was reportedly taken into custody and charges are pending.

