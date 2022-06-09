Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Maryland authorities responding to shooting with 'multiple victims'

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 16:51:27-04

The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Maryland is responding to a shooting with "multiple victims."

According to CNN and WRC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., the shooting occurred at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg
Thursday afternoon. Smithsburg is about 70 miles northwest of Baltimore.

The sheriff's office says the suspect is "no longer a threat to the community."

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced they are assisting with the response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation