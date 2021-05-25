Manhattan DA reportedly convened grand jury to hear evidence in Trump criminal probe

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has reportedly convened a grand jury to decide whether an indictment is warranted against former President Donald Trump.

According to The Washington Post, two anonymous sources who are “familiar with the development,” said the panel was recently convened and will sit for three days a week for six months.

CNN reported that Cyrus Vance Jr. has been investigating the possibility of a bank, tax, or insurance fraud by former President and the Trump organization for the last two years

According to CNN, prosecutors are combing through millions of pages of documents, including Trump's tax returns.

In February, Trump said the probing by James and Vance Jr. was a witch hunt and denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation a "new phenomenon of ‘headhunting’ prosecutors and AGs."