Manchin sat with Republicans during State of the Union

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin sat with his Republican colleagues during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

Manchin was seated next to Republican Sen. Mitt Romney Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the West Virginian told CNN that Manchin chose his seat “to remind the American people and the world that bipartisanship works and is alive and well in the U.S. Senate.”

Manchin, who is considered a moderate, has served as a roadblock for Biden's Build Back Better plan.

The senator has said he cannot support the trillions of dollars in spending when the nation is dealing with an inflation problem.

Progressive Democrats have expressed disappointment in Manchin for stalling Biden's agenda, which would include extending the child tax credit and providing more money for climate change initiatives.

Manchin's support is critical in the Senate, which is split 50-50.