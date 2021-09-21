Man steals diapers, wipes from Florida Walmart — now Facebook users want to pay for them

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Facebook post by a Florida police department asking for help finding a man who stole from a Walmart is gaining a lot of attention, with thousands of people offering to pay for the items taken.

The Winter Haven Police Department said in the post that it happened at a Walmart on 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd. on September 15 around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the man was with two children when he attempted to purchase diapers and baby wipes at the self-checkout lanes.

They say when his card was declined several times, he walked out of the store without the items.

Police say he then came back without the children and tried to use a different card, which was also declined.

He ultimately decided to take the items without purchasing them.

The Facebook post has been shared hundreds of times with people asking to help the father who was desperate to buy diapers for his children.

Screenshot/Facebook

People from across the country have even called Winter Haven police and Walmart offering to pay for the items so the charges can be dropped.

According to Winter Haven police, Walmart has a zero-tolerance policy and wants the man to be arrested.

This story was originally published by Rebecca Petit at WFTS.