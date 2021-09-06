Man rescued after falling about 30 feet down New York City storm drain

NEW YORK, N.Y. — First responders in New York City rescued a man who fell about 30 feet down a Queens storm drain Sunday morning.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) says its crews were on the scene within three minutes of the initial report made at about 8:03 a.m. ET.

At the scene, the department lowered a firefighter down the hole and he established contact with the man at the bottom.

With the help of the New York City Police Department, FDNY says it was able to lift the man out of the hole.

“I am very happy to report that the victim that was removed suffered non-life-threatening injuries and now is at New York-Presbyterian Hospital,” said FDNY Assistant Chief Michael Gala.

Authorities are still investigating how the man got into the hole.

It's not clear yet if the accident was related to the storm damage sustained in the city from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

At a press conference over the incident, Gala took the opportunity to remind New Yorkers of the importance of utilizing the 911 system to help themselves and others who are in trouble.