Man arrested after climbing 50-story tower in OKC

Posted at 10:10 AM, Jun 15, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY — This is one way to get attention.

Authorities in Oklahoma City arrested a man after he climbed the 50-story Devon tower on Tuesday.

Police said the man, identified as Maison Des Champs, was apprehended after he made it to a platform on the roof.

According to ABC affiliate KOCO, the climber says he carries out stunts to raise awareness of pro-life issues.

The incident was recorded on his Instagram account and a drone followed him up the tower, NBC affiliate KFOR reported.

Police also took the drone operator into custody.

NBC reported that this isn't the first skyscraper Des Champs has attempted to climb.

Last month, he reportedly climbed The New York Times building in Manhattan and a 61-story tower in San Francisco, the news affiliate reported.

