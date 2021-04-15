Watch
Macron visits Notre Dame 2 years after devastating fire

Francois Mori/AP
Notre Dame cathedral under reconstruction is pictured on the second anniversary of its blaze, Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Paris. Two years after a fire tore through Paris' most famous cathedral and shocked the world, French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the building site that Notre Dame has become to show that French heritage has not been forgotten despite the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Posted at 5:53 PM, Apr 15, 2021
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the building site that Notre Dame has become in the two years since a devastating fire tore through Paris' most famous cathedral.

He hopes to show that French heritage hasn't been forgotten despite the pandemic. Ministers, architects, and the retired army general who is overseeing Notre Dame's restoration joined Macron on Thursday as he inspected the progress of the massive rebuilding project.

The president promised the cathedral would be rebuilt by 2024, yet officials acknowledge the work won't be fully completed by then.

According to The Associated Press, the cathedral could remain under construction for another 15 to 20 years.

They have pledged Notre Dame will be at least be open for worship in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The AP reported that the phase of actual restoration is expected to start next winter.

