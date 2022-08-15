Watch Now
Lucky Delaware man wins Maryland lottery twice in a month

Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 15, 2022
A Delaware man is pretty lucky after winning the Maryland lottery twice in a month.

State lottery officials said Duane Ketterman recently won more than $30,000.

He won $18,000 in early July.

The 43-year-old powerline technician drives into Maryland for work and routinely buys lottery tickets, lottery officials said.

Officials said he stopped by a Racetrax convenience store last week as he and his family passed through Queen Anne’s County on a trip.

When they stopped a few hours later for breakfast, that's when he found out he'd won, according to a press release.

He told lottery officials he couldn't believe he had won the first time and he was "stunned" when he won the second time.

Ketterman said he plans to save the money for a rainy day.

