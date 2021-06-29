Lori Vallow indicted on first-degree murder charges in ex-husband's death

Lori Vallow has been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of her ex-husband.

A Maricopa County Grand Jury in Arizona charged Vallow with one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Charles Vallow.

The indictment states, "Lori N. Vallow, on or about July 11, 2019, with the intent to promote or aid the commission of an offense, to-wit: First Degree Murder, agreed with Alexander Cox that at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of First Degree Murder," according to a news release from Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Maricopa County Attorney's Office reports that Cox, Lori Vallow's brother, called 911 on July 11, 2019, to report he shot and killed Charles Vallow.

Charles died at the scene of the shooting.

Cox died in November 2019.

"Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve. I appreciate the tremendous number of hours the dedicated officers of the Chandler Police Department have invested, and my office is equally committed to bringing those responsible for Charles Vallow’s death to justice,” County Attorney Allister Adel said in a statement.

The indictment from Arizona comes after the Seventh Judicial District of Idaho found Vallow not competent to stand trial, placing the trial on hold.

East Idaho News reported a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Attorney's Offices said Vallow's Idaho case would run its course before the Arizona case moves forward.

Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell, pleaded not guilty to murder charges earlier this month.

His trial is set to begin in November.

Meredith Spelbring at KIVI first reported this story.