LAPD release video of police shooting at Burlington store that killed suspect, 14-year-old bystander

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department released footage showing an officer-involved shooting that led to the death of a 24-year-old suspect and a 14-year-old bystander at a North Hollywood department store.

The LAPD released edited body camera and surveillance footage that shows the moments leading up to the shooting that caused the deaths of the suspect, Daniel Elena-Lopez, and the bystander, Valentina Orellana-Peralta.

According to police, officials received several 911 calls on Dec. 23 about a man attacking shoppers at a Burlington department store with a bike lock. One of the callers told dispatchers the suspect had a gun.

Footage released by the LAPD shows a man, who they say is Elena-Lopez, carrying a bicycle up the escalator in the shopping complex.

The video shows the man attacking one person on the escalator before briefly leaving the store and going back inside.

When the man returned to the store, he attacked a woman cowering on the floor. Body camera footage shows that the woman was bleeding as the suspect dragged her toward the changing rooms.

NPR reports that the woman who was attacked suffered "moderate to serious injuries, including wounds to her head, arms and face."

See the LAPD's video release below. Note: It contains edited images of a police shooting that some may find disturbing.

When police approached the suspect and the woman, they quickly fired three rounds, disabling Elena-Lopez. Police took him into custody before he died at the scene. Police did not recover a firearm at the scene.

Police say another round went through a wall and into a dressing room, where Valentina and her mother were hiding. The bullet fatally struck Valentina in the chest.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Valentina and her mother were shopping for dresses for her upcoming quinceañera.

"We at the LAPD would like to express our most heartfelt condolences and profound regret for the loss of this innocent victim, Valentina Orellana-Peralta. There are no words that can describe the depth of the sorrow we feel at this tragic outcome," LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell said in a video.

The LAPD said its investigation into the incident is ongoing. The video's release came in compliance with the department's policy of releasing footage within 45 days of a "critical incident."