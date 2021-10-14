Watch
Kyrie Irving says he's not done with basketball despite being benched for failing to get COVID-19 vaccine

Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks up at the fans at TD Garden after they defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 4 during an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Boston, in this Sunday, May 30, 2021, file photo. The Brooklyn Nets won't play Kyrie Irving until he can play in all their games, unwilling to let questions about his vaccination status linger into the season. The Nets announced Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, that Irving would not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant, ending the idea that he would play in only road games. Without mentioning his vaccination status, general manager Sean Marks said Irving has made a decision that keeps him from being able to perform with the team. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Kyrie Irving
Posted at 3:57 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 17:59:30-04

Kyrie Irving insists he is not retiring. On Instagram Live, Irving defended his decision to remain unvaccinated.

"It's not about being anti-vax, or about being, you know, one side or the other, it's just really about being true to what feels good for me," Irving said.

Irving's comments came one day after the Brooklyn Nets said their star guard would not be allowed to play or practice with the team until he got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Criticizing the vaccine mandate in New York, Irving said nobody should be forced to do anything with their bodies.

"If you choose to get the vaccine, I support you," Irving said. "If you choose to be unvaccinated, I support you. "

Irving didn't say whether he would eventually get the vaccine. He stated that he still has his concerns.

"I'm still uncertain about a lot of things, and that's OK," he said. "You know, If I'm going to be demonized for having more questions, and taking my time to make a decision with my life, then that's just what it is."

ESPN reports that Irving could lose $17 million if he misses every game this season.

