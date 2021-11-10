Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand in his own defense

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old man who is facing a potential sentence of life in prison for fatally shooting two protesters in Kenosha last August, took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday.

During the testimony, Rittenhouse told defense lawyers that he fired his gun in self-defense, leading to the deaths of Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum amid protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Judge Bruce Schroeder at one point halted the trial for a short break after Rittenhouse broke down and sobbed on the stand.

Watch Rittenhouse's testimony live below. Warning: The video contains explicit language.

After lawyers called Rittenhouse to the stand, the 18-year-old confirmed that he was choosing to waive his Fifth Amendment rights and testify on his own behalf. Rittenhouse then denied to Judge Bruce Schroeder that he had been coerced into taking the stand.

Shortly after taking the stand, defense attorney Mark Richards asked if Rittenhouse was "looking for trouble" when he arrived in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.

"No," Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse later testified that the first man he shot that evening had twice threatened to kill him. He later told defense lawyers that he only fired in self-defense.

"I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself," Rittenhouse said.

He added that he suffered a "panic attack" in the moments following the shooting as he surrendered himself to the police.

Upon cross-examination from state lawyers, Rittenhouse admitted to using deadly force during the shootings. However, he claimed that his intent was not to kill but to stop those who were attacking him.

"I did what I had to do to stop the attack," Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse faces five felony charges stemming from a series of shootings that took place last August amid protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, then 17, said he traveled to Kenosha to help business owners protect against looting.

Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He faces life in prison if convicted on one of the homicide counts against him.