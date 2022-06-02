Watch
Kim Kardashian calls for temporary release of Uvalde shooting victim's dad to attend funeral

A here pulls away from Sacred Heart Catholic Church after funeral services for Jose Flores Jr., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Flores was killed in last week's elementary school shooting. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Kim Kardashian is speaking up once again for the release of a prisoner – this time, the father of one of the Uvalde shooting victims.

Ten-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of the students who was shot and killed at Robb Elementary School.

Her father, Eli Torres, is in a federal prison.

According to Kardashian, Torres is “incarcerated for a non violent drug offense.”

In a social media post Thursday, Kardashian wrote that Torrest should be granted temporary release so he can attend Eliahana’s funeral.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has reportedly denied requests to allow Torres to attend the funeral.

“Every parent deserves that right,” Kardashian wrote.

Eliahana’s funeral services are taking place Thursday.

