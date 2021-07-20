Kentucky officer helps little girls raise funds for dream vacation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) -- A Lexington police officer is helping make dreams come true for one family.

10-year-old Learis Jones and her four-year-old sister were selling snacks in their front yard when Officer Ryan Holland drove down the road.

The girls were raising money to be able to go on a vacation with family in Florida and had managed to earn $90 when Holland stopped by to hear their story.

“Something just pulled at my heartstring,” Holland said.

Holland said they inspired him to launch a GoFundMe campaign for the family. Donations began pouring in immediately and they raised $2,000 within three days.

“It just shows what a great community we do live in and that people want to help. They just need to know where the opportunity is,” Holland said.

Family members said when they started selling snacks with a $500 goal in mind, which would pay for Learis to fly to Florida with her aunt.

They called Holland and the GoFundMe a ‘blessing’ because now they can afford to take their first trip together as a family.

This story originally reported by Sofia Millar on LEX18.com.