Kentucky Horse Racing Commission: Derby, Oaks drug tests have come back clean

Race authorities have decided that Derby horse Rich Strike will be able to maintain his 2022 Kentucky Derby win, and another winner, Derby horse Secret Oath, will keep her Kentucky Oaks title.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission reported that all post-race samples for tests from both the 2022 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks have been cleared.

Rich Strike won this year's Derby in a stunning 80-1 upset. Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from well back in the 20-horse field to beat 4-1 favorite Epicenter by three-quarters of a length.

The horse wasn't even in the Derby field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, making room for the colt trained by Eric Reed. Both Leon and Reed were in their first Derby competition.

Rich Strike and Secret Oath will likely face each other on May 21 in the Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

This story was originally published by Jordan Mickle of WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.