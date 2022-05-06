Watch
Kelsie Whitmore breaks gender barrier, makes pro baseball debut as an outfielder and pitcher

Joseph Langan/AP
In this photo provided by Joseph Langan, pinch-runner Kelsie Whitmore walks back to first during the team's baseball game against the Charleston Dirty Birds on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Charleston, W.Va. Whitmore played left field and batted ninth for the FerryHawks in Gastonia, N.C., Sunday, May 1, 2022, becoming the first woman to start a game in the Atlantic League and one of the first to do so in a league connected to Major League Baseball. (Joseph Langan via AP)
Posted at 11:34 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 13:35:13-04

Could a woman be the next Shohei Ohtani?

Two-way player Kelsie Whitmore has made appearances this week as both an outfielder and a pitcher for the Staten Island FerryHawks, becoming the first woman to start and pitch in an Atlantic League game.

In her pitching debut, she forced former big leaguer Ryan Jackson of the Lexington Legends to fly out to left field to get her team out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning.

Three days earlier, Whitmore was the starting left fielder for Staten Island, going 0-for-2 with a hit by pitch.

Whitmore was a star softball player with Cal State Fullerton. She was the Big West Conference Player of the Year in 2021.

But she also has plenty of baseball experience, playing in a collegiate summer baseball league last year where she pitched five innings of scoreless baseball.

Her team says there will be future appearances by Whitmore.

The Atlantic League is an independent minor league that has a number of former MLB players sprinkled throughout.

