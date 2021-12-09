Jury finds Jussie Smollett guilty on 5 of 6 counts of disorderly conduct

CHICAGO — A jury found former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to Chicago police, according to CBS News and CNN.

The jury deliberated about eight hours after a weeklong trial. Two brothers testified that Smollett orchestrated the hoax to get publicity.

They said he paid them to fake the January 2019 attack in downtown Chicago. Smollett testified “there was no hoax” and that he was the victim of a hate crime. He says the brothers are “liars.”

His attorneys say the brothers wanted $1 million not to testify against Smollett.

Smollett faces up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine for each count. The judge will have discretion on the harshness of the sentence. A sentencing date has not been made public.