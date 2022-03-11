Judge: Trump delays on rape accuser's claims in 'bad faith'

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says former President Donald Trump's moves aimed at delaying a rape accuser's defamation claims from reaching trial are in bad faith.

The federal judge in New York denied an effort by Trump's lawyers to countersue advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

She wrote in a 2019 book that Trump raped her in the 1990s in a Manhattan store.

Trump denied the claim and questioned Carroll's motivations.

The judge noted in a ruling released Friday that Carroll is in her late 70s and that her claims could have been decided long ago.

A lawyer for Carroll says she "could not agree more.”

An attorney for Trump released a statement about the judge's ruling.

According to CNN, Alina Habba said, "While we are disappointed with the Court's decision today, we eagerly look forward to litigating this action and proving at trial that the plaintiff's claims have absolutely no basis in law or in fact."

CNN reports that the case remains on hold until an appeals court decides whether it can proceed.