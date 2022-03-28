Judge says it's likely Trump "corruptly attempted to obstruct" Congress on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday asserted that it is “more likely than not” that former President Donald Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

U.S. District Court Judge David Carter made the statement in a case stemming from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Carter wrote. "Our nation was founded on the peaceful transition of power, epitomized by George Washington laying down his sword to make way for democratic elections."

Carter ordered the release of more than 100 emails from Trump adviser John Eastman to the House committee. He had sued to try and prevent the committee from obtaining the emails.

Eastman is a lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the presidential election.

"Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021," Carter added.

Trump and Eastman have not been charged with a crime in connection to the Jan. 6 attacks.

