Judge rules for Trump Organization in New York golf course fight

A judge says New York City offered a baseless rationale for canceling the Trump Organization's contract to run a public golf course in the Bronx after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year.

Friday's ruling sends the matter back to the city "for further proceedings." It isn't immediately clear what those might be. A request for comment has been sent to city officials.

The Trump Organization is declaring the decision a victory and says it will continue to run the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point Park.

New York's move to cancel the contract to operate the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point Park was “nothing more than a political vendetta,” the company said.